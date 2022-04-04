The City of Arcade is being asked to annex and rezone 127 acres in South Jackson for a 300-unit single-family residential community.
The Arcade Planning Commission is slated to hear the request at its April 19 meeting at 6 p.m. at city hall. The Arcade City Council will hold a hearing on at 6:30 p.m. on May 9 meeting and may vote on the matter during its 7 p.m. meeting that same night.
Brand Mosaic Jackson, LLC, is requesting the annexation and rezoning for the property on the west side of Hwy. 129 South, across from the intersection with New Kings Bridge Rd.
The existing zoning in the county is A-2 and the requested city zoning is R-2 for medium density housing.
