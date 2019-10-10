1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I'm running for this office for changes in City Policies if necessary and for more transparency.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
With Fair and Equal opportunities for all people and repect.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
Climate change for our agriculture, Health care, Housing for homelessness, Drug crisis and Businesses for job opportunity here. What I would do is: Help approve small businesses such as Skill Trade Business for all ages and other small businesses such as Solar Panels this is just a few. These I feel are just a start to get our town up and growing.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
I was born in the South and raised in the North, so I understand people from many walks of life. I am married now retired. Our twin grand daughters were in the 1st graduation class from East Jackson High 2008. I know that people must work together to get things done for the good of our families and friends as well as our community. I want to see this as the best small town in the State of Georgia, because I know this is the BEST County in the State. Helping the poor, the weak and the young to live a better life and community is my goal.
