Get ready for another likely hike in property values next year.
A consultant retained by local county, school and city officials has concluded there’s no basis for the county to appeal a state finding that the local tax digest was undervalued.
“...I don’t believe I will be able to help you in your appeal because I think it is pretty accurate based on how the study is performed,” said consultant Kelly McCormick in an email memo to Commerce School System superintendent Joy Tolbert who had been coordinating the effort. “The ratio that (the state) has concluded is very close to what I would (conclude) as well.”
In August, the state notified Jackson County that its sales ratio for its tax digest was just at 31%, below the 38% threshold.
For tax purposes, real property is supposed to be taxed at 40% of its actual value. The state audits counties each year to make sure the local tax digest is at, or close to, that number — 38% is considered the minimum acceptable.
But this year’s state audit of 2022 data that compared digest numbers to a sampling of actual sales showed that Jackson County was only at 31%, far below the minimum.
That data didn’t include this year’s massive property reevaluation across the county. Still, county officials believe the state’s audit findings could force the county to again hike property values in a bid to get the ratio higher for 2024.
One of the underlying issues is that the state uses a different formula for calculating the ratio than most counties use. The lack of a viable appeal will likely force the county to use a system that mirrors how the state now does its calculations.
The lower ratio also has financial implications for local school systems whose state funding revolves around local digest data.
The low 31% ratio could reduce the net amount of state funds to some, or perhaps all, of the county’s three school systems. That would force the systems to make up the income difference from local property tax revenues.
