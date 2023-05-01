Dale Dillow

Dale Dillow

Dale Allen Dillow has announced that he is running for the office of Sheriff of Jackson County. Current Sheriff Janis Mangum recently announced that she will not seek re-election.

Dillow has served the citizens of Jackson County for 23 years as a law enforcement officer with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. He started as a jailer and attended the Northeast Georgia Police Academy in Athens. He was then promoted to patrol and worked patrolling the county for three years. During that time, he served as a member of the SCAT Team. This is the Sheriff’s Criminal Apprehension Team that worked high crime areas to help reduce drug use, prevent property crimes, and make this county safer. In 2004, he was promoted to Lieutenant Investigator where he worked for the next 12 years on cases ranging from property crimes to homicides. Dillow also spent several years working crimes against children and special victims and was also over the sex offender registry for several years. During his time as an investigator, he has worked over 2,000 cases.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.