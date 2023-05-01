Dale Allen Dillow has announced that he is running for the office of Sheriff of Jackson County. Current Sheriff Janis Mangum recently announced that she will not seek re-election.
Dillow has served the citizens of Jackson County for 23 years as a law enforcement officer with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. He started as a jailer and attended the Northeast Georgia Police Academy in Athens. He was then promoted to patrol and worked patrolling the county for three years. During that time, he served as a member of the SCAT Team. This is the Sheriff’s Criminal Apprehension Team that worked high crime areas to help reduce drug use, prevent property crimes, and make this county safer. In 2004, he was promoted to Lieutenant Investigator where he worked for the next 12 years on cases ranging from property crimes to homicides. Dillow also spent several years working crimes against children and special victims and was also over the sex offender registry for several years. During his time as an investigator, he has worked over 2,000 cases.
In December 2016, Dillow was asked to take over as the Chief Investigator, and in January of 2017 he was officially promoted to Captain. He currently supervises 12 investigators and has supervised over 10,000 criminal cases ranging from homicides, suicides, drug cases, child molestations, property crimes and white collar crimes such as identity fraud. He has personally been the lead investigator or overseen the lead investigator on eight murder cases, more than 45 suicides, and more than 60 other death cases.
Dillow has been married 22 years to his high school sweetheart Wendy Brookshire Dillow, daughter of David and Barbara Lance Brookshire of Pendergrass. Dale and Wendy have three children, Lawton (20), who is engaged to Makayla Gooch, Jaycee (17) a graduating senior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School and her significant other, Chandler Lampp, and Brooks (15), an upcoming junior.
Dillow grew up on a small farm in the Brockton/Apple Valley area and still resides there with his family. He attended Benton Elementary in Nicholson, Jackson County Middle School, and graduated Class of 1997 from Jackson County High School. Dillow has since gone back to college in the evenings and completed his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice at Reinhardt University.
The Dillows attend The Grove in Maysville, where they have many friends who are like family. Dillow's life mentor is Pastor Jeff Appling.
When asked about Dillow’s intentions for leading the sheriff’s office, he responded:
"I am not trying to reinvent the wheel, I only want to keep new tread on it and keep us moving forward in the right direction as we grow. I have always tried to stay humble in my dealings with the citizens of this county. I put myself in their position and treat them how I would want my loved ones treated."
