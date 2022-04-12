A dog was killed in a residential fire in Arcade on April 5.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called to assist with the fire on Rock Forge Ln. around 9 p.m.
A woman and a juvenile were watching television inside the home when they heard a sound and the woman realized there was a fire in the rear of the residence. The woman and juvenile were able to get out of the house, but a dog was trapped inside a bedroom.
Fire crews located the dog, but were unable to revive it.
Crews also learned that someone had been stealing power at the residence, bypassing a meter and running wire.
It's not clear what caused the fire, which caused damage to the rear and backside of the residence.
The Jefferson Fire Department and Arcade Fire Department worked to put out the fire.
