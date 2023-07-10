Police Lights

Commerce police were called to a domestic dispute on Monday, July 10, that resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

“We’re working an officer-involved shooting stemming from a domestic dispute that we were dispatched to,” Commerce Police Chief Ken Harmon confirmed Monday afternoon.

