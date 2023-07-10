Commerce police were called to a domestic dispute on Monday, July 10, that resulted in an officer-involved shooting.
“We’re working an officer-involved shooting stemming from a domestic dispute that we were dispatched to,” Commerce Police Chief Ken Harmon confirmed Monday afternoon.
The domestic incident, which occurred on Mt. Olive Road around 5 p.m., reportedly involved a man chasing a woman with a machete.
One man was shot by police. He was believed to be in critical condition when he was taken to an area hospital.
Harmon noted that there’s no danger to the public and all parties are accounted for.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to take over the investigation.
Additional details will be provided when available.
