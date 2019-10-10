1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I am running for the office of councilman for the 5th district because I would like to continue to work on the projects that the council and previous councils have started and are important to me. The Parks Creek reservoir is in the final phases of acquiring the land needed for construction. This is very important to the citizens of Jefferson; without water we will not survive. The Jim Joiner Recreation Center needs to be expanded with more playing fields and a larger building; this is presently being looked at by the council.
Our roads and infrastructure need to be addressed. In 2019 we paved and repaired numerous streets, but more work is needed. We have already approved a budget for 2020 that has more funds allocated to street repair and to street repair equipment than ever before and this is just the beginning.
The expansion of I-85 will mean growth whether we like it or not. The challenge is how we handle it. We need to keep Industrial and residential sites separated or buffered. I have voted against the rezoning of property along Hog Mountain Road for industrial use because it would adversely affect the two neighborhoods on Storey Porter Road. We also have truck stops being constructed that the present infrastructure will not support.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Growth attracts restaurants, commercial establishments and industrial sites which will bring in more tax revenue that will help lower property taxes. But we need to be proactive, we need to use our ordinances and overlays to restrict the wrong type of growth in areas that will impact our residential citizens. Keep industrial sites separated from residential areas while encouraging commercial and mixed use to be used as buffers for these residential areas. Our ordinances and overlays need to be reviewed yearly to keep up with the changing times.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
The number one challenge is growth and the problems that come with it. We will need to look at all our infrastructure and manpower. Starting with our water supply, the sewer treatment plant and the wastewater. Thankfully the public works department is already planning for this. The next problem will be the roads and intersections. To address this, we will need to solicit help from the county and GDOT. We will also need to upgrade our recreation facilities, our downtown area and entrances to the city. The city council will have to continue to look and adjust if necessary, the overlay plan to insure we have a
good mix of Industrial, commercial and residential areas. All of this will have to be addressed while we continue to improve services, promote public safety and remain fiscally responsible.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
I have been happily married for almost 50 years and have 2 daughters and 5 grandchildren that live close by. I served in the US Navy for 4 years. I retired from Gerber Scientific after 30 years as the Southeast Regional Manager and have lived in Jefferson for the last 21 years.
I have served on the Jackson County Courthouse Restoration committee, Jefferson Historic Preservation committee, Jefferson Public Building Authority and was the co chairman of the Comprehensive planning committee.
