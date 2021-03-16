Georgia Department of Transportation officials advocated for the implementation of an “R-cut” at a problematic intersection along the Hwy. 129 bypass in Jefferson during a virtual town hall meeting Monday (March 15), saying the measure is a lower-cost option that’s proven effective in reducing traffic accidents.
Kelvin Mullins and Jason Dykes, both of the DOT, spoke to the public about the “R-cut” and addressed questions and concerns during the one-hour event coordinated by Jefferson mayor Jon Howell and city councilman Mark Mobley via Zoom.
The DOT has asked the city council to approve a resolution in support of the R-cut. The council will vote during its March 22 (6 p.m.) meeting on whether or not to approve that resolution.
Jefferson leadership, along with a number of citizens, have asked for a traffic light at the intersection of the bypass and Old Swimming Pool Rd. due to car stacking problems and safety concerns.
But the R-cut is the solution being offered by the DOT, which contends that the intersection does not meet traffic thresholds to warrant a traffic light.
“It definitely provides safety improvements for the intersection and would reduce some of the crashes that have occurred at those intersections,” Mullins said.
The R-cut — Restricted Crossing U-Turn — would prevent lefthand turns off Old Swimming Pool Rd. onto the four-lane bypass in an effort to reduce the volume of cars stacked at the intersection and darting across the bypass during peak traffic hours. Drivers needing to turn left off Old Swimming Pool Rd. to travel north on the bypass would instead have to turn right and make a U-turn at a median break near Panther Dr.
The DOT recently installed an R-cut on Hwy. 347 in Hall County at Reunion Golf Course. Dykes said the community there “wasn’t very happy” with being forced to make a U-turn but eventually warmed to the change.
“I think after it went in, it’s been pretty well received,” Dykes said. “We haven’t heard any kind of complaints since then.”
Concerns, however, were expressed that the R-cut would only shift problems to another point on the Jefferson bypass.
Limited site distance for drivers U-turns being made at the median break near Panther Dr. was one question raised. Mullins said site distance there met DOT requirements needed to execute those turns. He also said the project would create a better turning radius for drivers of fire trucks and buses trying to execute those U-turns.
The impact of the R-cut on the intersection of Hwy. 11 and the bypass was another concern. Drivers may opt to use the traffic light at that location to make U-turns instead of using the median break near Panther Dr., adding traffic to an already-busy intersection.
“That’s a possibility,” Dykes said. “It really just depends on where those U-turners go, if they utilize the U-turns that we are providing or will they feel more comfortable going down to the signal. We can’t predict where everybody is going to go.”
Fears were also expressed that drivers would face increased difficulty making a left out of Panther Dr. with more drivers attempting to make U-turns at that location due to the R-cut. It was noted, however, that Panther Dr. — unlike Old Swimming Pool Rd. — does not extend across the bypass, so motorists don’t contend with traffic coming from the other direction.
“There’s not another road with cars coming the other way, so it reduces those number of conflict points that you would have because you don’t have as many on the other side … but it’s definitely always a challenge anytime you’ve got to make that left turn across four lanes of traffic for sure,” Mullins said.
Should this state-handled project move forth, the R-cut could be installed by as early as late-spring early or early summer, Mullins confirmed.
“It’s pretty simple and easy to put in and cost-effective also,” Mullins said. “It definitely will improve the safety of the location.”
As for a traffic light, Jefferson may not get one at the intersection anytime soon.
An intersection must meet the traffic thresholds for eight-straight hours. The intersection of Old Swimming Pool Rd. and the Hwy. 129 bypass only meets those marks for two hours during rush-hour traffic, according to the DOT.
Even the expected residential growth in the area likely wouldn’t change the intersection’s status since new homes would contribute to mostly rush-hour traffic with drivers leaving from and returning to their homes. Projecting a growth rate annually of two percent, which the DOT used, the location wouldn’t meet the standard for a traffic light for 20 years or more, Dykes said.
The DOT officials were asked if the department considers that number of fatalities at an intersection in its criteria for a traffic light.
“We don’t want anybody to die at any intersection and safety is our No. 1 priority … this R-cut is a solution to the safety issue,” Mullins said. “We look at crashes and types of crashes and consider all of those things, but it’s really a traffic-count issue.”
Said Dykes: “We look at crashes. We look at everything. These are our friends and neighbors and co-workers that are driving these roads … Our goal is to make these roads as safe as possible. And that’s why we want to make sure that when we do implement a traffic-control device for an intersection that, we’re using the right one.
Installing the R-cut, however, would not preclude the installation of a traffic light at the intersection if traffic counts eventually warrant one.
Howell said he deemed this “a temporary solution.”
“We will study this, on-going,” the mayor said, “and the moment we are eligible for a traffic signal, we will be signing the document and requesting a traffic signal.”
At the same time, Howell said the R-cut appears to be the best option for the city at this time.
“I guess the Rolling Stones had the song, ‘You can’t always get what you want,’” he said. “We feel like this solution moves the dial toward public safety, and we just wanted to be as transparent as we could with our friends and neighbors and citizens of Jefferson to let them know this was an opportunity.
“So, we’ll be continuing to take comments and questions as we move forward through the process.”
