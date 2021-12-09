Crews with the Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin work to replace the bridge on SR 332 over I-85.
The project will require closing the road at the bridge location. The anticipated closure date is Jan. 17 and DOT leaders estimate it will be closed for 180 days.
An off-site detour will be provided.
