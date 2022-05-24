Downtown Commerce leaders are looking to address parking issues in town, specifically with large trucks that don’t fit into the city’s parking spaces.
The Commerce Downtown Development Authority discussed the issue at its May 23 meeting.
Main Street and downtown director Natalie Thomas said the issue has come up multiple times regarding large trucks that don’t fit into the parking spaces. Some trucks either park partially on the sidewalk or have the back end of the vehicle sticking out in the road.
“It’s dangerous now,” said DDA member Johnny Eubanks.
The issue is common on the main road through downtown Commerce. Travelers often have to swerve or change lanes for vehicles parked partially in the roadway.
“I see plenty of cars … that have to swerve to not tear the side of the car up, which is OK unless there’s a car in (the other) lane,” she said.
Thomas recommended the board create a parking plan during its upcoming work session on August 24. She wants a number of topics included in the plan including signage and ways to provide alternative parking for larger vehicles.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the DDA discussed:
•a rural development grant that the city is applying for, which could be used to make a number of improvements to downtown. The deadline to submit the application is June 3 and grants total between $1-5 million. A number of improvements are included in the application: Upgrades to pedestrian alleys; creating an event space on city-owned property on Line St. to include a covered stage and restrooms; improvements to the city-owned building on Quillian St. for a market area and green space; upgrades to the Little St. parking lot; and improvements to the parking lot behind the civic center.
•the Bike Stage Race planned June 5 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown. There will also be an art show the day of the race and a BMX demonstration (the demonstration will be held in the parking lot near Spencer Park).
•a cornhole tournament with a beer garden on June 24-26 in the Cherry Street parking lot. Big Eagle Ventures is hosting the event.
•the old Waters Bros. building, which has been sold. New owners are working on the 5,000 sq. ft. building and are looking for tenants. The building can be divided into two spaces.
•recent window display enhancements at the former Jay’s Department Store building.
•adding a new feature to the city’s annual music and fireworks, set for July 1. This year, the city will screen “Jaws” at the cultural center at 10 a.m. Popcorn and water will be available. Children in attendance will get a pool pass for the city pool for that day only.
The DDA also held a closed session to discuss real estate, but no action followed.
