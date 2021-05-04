Four warehouses totally over 2.1 million square feet are being proposed on 144 acres near Pendergrass.
Galilee Partners has filed a development of regional impact (DRI) with the state department of community affairs for the project. The proposed site is on Pettijohn Rd. and Wayne Poultry Rd.
The project is called Wayne Poultry Industrial Complex and is slated to begin construction in January 2023.
In February, developers got changes to the county's land use map to pave the way for the development. The project will now go back before the Jackson County Planning Commission for rezoning before going to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for final action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.