A development of regional impact study has been filed with the state for a multi-million square foot warehouse project in Commerce.
Approximately 2.3 million square feet of warehouse space is planned between three buildings on Nunn Road (approximately 1,500 feet west of Hwy. 98).
Ridgeline Property Group is the developer of the project, titled Commerce Business Center.
It’s not clear when the project will go before the Commerce planning commission or city council.
