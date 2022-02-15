An expansion is planned to the rock quarry off of Valentine Industrial Pkwy. in Jefferson.
A development of regional impact study filed with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs notes that Vulcan Materials plans to add property to the existing Jackson Quarry. The proposal includes the addition of a little over 200 acres, bringing the total acreage to a little over 300 acres.
Developers have filed rezoning and special use requests for seven parcels. Jackson County Public Development manager Jamie Dove said five of the parcels are currently zoned general industrial while the other two are zoned agricultural rural farm district. The rezoning request would move those parcels to a heavy industrial zoning.
The overall completion date is listed as 75 years on the DRI application.
The requests are set to go before the Jackson County Planning Commission on March 24 and the Jackson County Board of Commissioners on April 18.
