Emory Dunahoo Jr. is on track to win the State House Representative District 31 seat.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Dunahoo garnered 53.01% of the vote in the May 24 General Primary Election over Don Clerici. Dunahoo received 4,930 votes to Clerici’s 4,371.
Dunahoo is an incumbent State Representative who was moved into District 31 during the redistricting process. The seat is currently held by Rep. Tommy Benton who did not seek re-election.
In other area state races, Danny Rampey (R) has defeated Marcus Ray (R) in the State House 119 race with 6,542 votes to Ray’s 1,365.
With 75% of precincts reporting as of press time, incumbent District 47 State Senator Frank Ginn (R) has garnered 66.11% of the vote (16,112 votes) over Ross Harvin (5,014 votes) and Charlie Chase (3,244 votes). The Republican nominee will face Conolus Scott Jr. (D) in November.
U.S. REP. DISTRICT 10
In the Republican nominee race for U.S. Rep. District 10, it appears there will be a runoff between Michael Collins and Vernon Jones. With 94.44% of precincts reporting, Collins has gotten 25.56% of the vote while Jones garnered 21.58% of the vote.
The Democratic race for U.S. Rep. District 10 will also head to a runoff. With 94.4% of precincts reporting, Tabitha Johnson-Green leads with 42.12% of the vote, followed by Jessica Allison Fore (19.28%); Phyllis Hatcher (18.7%); Femi Oduwole (11.65%); and Paul Walton (8.26%).
NOTABLE STATE AND FEDERAL RACES
Incumbent Governor Brian Kemp has secured the Republican nomination for governor with 73.69% of the vote, topping David Perdue, who garnered 21.81% of the vote. Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November. In Jackson County, Kemp took 75.14% of the vote.
With 95% of precincts reporting, Herschel Walker has secured the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate with 68.19% of the vote. Walker tops Jackson County native Gary Black, who has 13.36% of the vote. Black fared better in Jackson County, where he got 25.18% of the vote, but he still fell below Walker, who carried around 58% of the vote in Jackson County.
Walker will face incumbent U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D) in November. Warnock is set to handily defeat Tamara Johnson-Shealey in the Democratic nominee race, carrying the state with 96% of the vote. Warnock also won Jackson County.
Incumbent Brad Raffensperger is set to secure the Secretary of State Republican nomination. Raffensperger has garnered 52.32% of the vote with almost 95% of precincts reporting. Jody Hice is the second top vote-getter with 33.4% of the vote. Hice was the top vote-getter in Jackson County, taking 44.34% of the vote over Raffensperger’s 43.99%.
A runoff is set to be held in the the race for the Secretary of State Democratic nomination. Bee Nguyen leads with 44.26% of the vote over Dee Dawkins-Haigler (18.72%); Michael Owens (16.44%); Floyd Griffin (10.86%); and John Eaves (9.72%). Nguyen was the top vote-getter in Jackson County with 54.51% of the vote.
