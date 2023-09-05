Early voting continues for the Pendergrass City Council September 19 special election.
Early voting continues for the Pendergrass City Council September 19 special election.
Bob Carter and Mallory Danner are competing in that Sept. 19 race.
Early voting is being held this week and next week.
Dates and times include:
•Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
•Monday, Sept. 11, through Friday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting will take place at the county elections center, located at 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson.
Absentee ballots are also available. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Sept. 8. Visit https://www.jacksoncountygov.com/195/Current-Elec tion-Information for information on absentee ballots.
Election Day voting will take place on Sept. 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Pendergrass City Hall.
