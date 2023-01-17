Early voting continues this week for the Jan. 31 special election to fill the State House District 119 seat vacated by Rep-Elect Danny Rampey. House District 119 covers a small portion of Jackson County in the Braselton-Hoschton area.

Seven candidates are vying for the seat: Charlie Chase, Republican, Winder; Shelbey Diamond Alexander, Democrat, Winder; Joseph Grodzicki, Republican, of Winder; Renee Lord, Republican, no city listed; Holt Persinger, Republican, no city listed; Joe Price, Republican, no city listed; and Bill Ritter, Republican, Statham.

Locations

