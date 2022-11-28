Early voting opens on Monday, Nov. 28, for the U.S. Senate runoff election.
Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock faces Republican Herschel Walker in that race. Statewide, Warnock received 1.94 million votes in the Nov. 8 election. Walker garnered 1.9 million while the Libertarian candidate, Chase Oliver, got around 81,000 votes. Neither Warnock nor Walker were able to get 50% of the vote, forcing a runoff for the Senate seat.
Jackson County residents heavily favored Walker in the election. Walker got around 76.9% of the vote in Jackson County, compared to Warnock at 20.5%.
Early voting will be held on Monday, Nov. 28, through Friday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will only be held at the county elections office, 441 Gordon St., Jefferson.
A Fulton County court ruled last week that counties could hold Saturday early voting on Nov. 26. Jackson County does not plan to offer early voting on Saturday (Nov. 26) due to the tight timeframe of the notice.
ABSENTEE
A drop box will be available for absentee ballots at the Ponchie Beck Election Center (located inside) during early voting hours and will close on December 2 at 5 p.m. Ballots may be dropped off until on December 6 by 7 p.m. to the election staff located at 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson. Absentee ballots will not be received at the polling locations on Election Day.
ELECTION DAY
Election Day for the runoff is Tuesday, Dec. 6. Voting on Election Day will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the individual precincts:
•Central Jackson: Hope Crossings Church, 2106 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson
•North Jackson: Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 190 Mt. Olive Church Rd., Commerce
•West Jackson: Free Chapel, 2001 Cherry Dr., Braselton
•South Jackson: Benton Hall, 5488 Hwy. 441, Nicholson
