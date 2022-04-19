Early voting is coming up for the May 24 General Primary Election.
Those wishing to vote early may do so beginning May 2 at the Ponchie Beck Elections Office, located at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson.
Early voting will be held at the Jefferson location on from May 2-20 on Mondays-Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, May 7, and Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Braselton and Commerce early polling locations will be open May 16-20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Braselton location is the police and municipal court building, located at 5040 Hwy. 53, Braselton. The Commerce early voting location has changed this year and is located at First Baptist Church of Commerce, 1345 S. Elm St., Commerce.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS
Absentee-by-mail ballots are available upon request. To request an absentee by mail ballot, voters are required to complete the new absentee-by-mail ballot application that will be provided by the state.
The request form, which can be found on the county elections’ office website, can be mailed, faxed to 706-367-1193 or emailed to jelogan@jacksoncountygov.com. The deadline to receive absentee ballot applications is May 13 at 5 p.m. For more information, contact the elections office at 706-367-6377.
A dropbox will also be available for absentee ballots at the Ponchie Beck Election Center during early voting hours. Absentee ballots can be dropped off to elections staff at the Ponchie Beck office through May 24 at 7 p.m. (Absentee ballots will not be accepted at polling locations on Election Day.)
