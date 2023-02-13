Early voting will be held next week for the State House District 119 runoff election set for Tuesday, Feb. 28. Charlie Chase and Holt Persinger, both Republicans, are vying for the seat.
The House District 119 seat was vacated by Rep. Elect Danny Rampey following his arrest in Barrow County. House District 119 covers Barrow County and a small portion of Jackson County in the Braselton and Hoschton area.
A special election was held Jan. 31 between seven candidates. None of the candidates secured 50% of the vote, forcing the Feb. 28 runoff election.
Chase and Persinger were the top two vote-getters in the special election. Persinger took 27.9% of the vote, while Chase took 25.48% of the vote.
Details about early voting, absentee ballots and Election Day voting include:
Early voting: Early voting for the runoff election for Jackson County residents who live in House District 119 will be held Monday, Feb. 20, through Friday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Early voting will be held at the Ponchie Beck Election Center, located at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson.
Absentee ballots: Absentee ballot applications may be requested through Feb. 17. A drop box will be available for absentee ballots at the Ponchie Beck Election Center (located inside) during all early voting hours and will close on February 24 at 5 p.m. On Election Day, absentee ballots may be dropped off until February 28 at 7 p.m. to the election staff located at 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson. Absentee ballots will not be received at the polling location on Election Day.
Election Day: Jackson County residents who live in House District 119 can cast their votes on Election Day at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
