Early voting opens on Monday for the Pendergrass City Council Sept. 19 special election. Bob Carter and Mallory Danner are competing in that race. See page 5A of this week’s paper for Carter’s and Danner’s responses to a Mainstreet News candidate questionnaire.
•Monday, Aug. 28, through Saturday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
•Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
•Monday, Sept. 11, through Friday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting will take place at the county elections center, located at 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.