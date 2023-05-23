Early voting opens Tuesday, May 30, for the City of Pendergrass special election.
Multiple candidates qualified to fill the unexpired terms for Post 1 and Post 6 Pendergrass City Council seats.
Qualifying for the Post 1 (term ends Dec. 31) seat are:
• Gabriel Gomez
• Josh Auten
• William Ellis
For the Post 6 seat (term ends Dec. 31, 2024) are:
• Crystal Hendrix
• Debra Fermin
Those wishing to vote early for the June 20 special election may do so at the county election’s center at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson, on the following dates:
•May 30-June 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•June 5-10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•June 12-16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Braselton and Commerce satellites will not be available for the special election.
A drop-box will be available for absentee ballots at the Election Center (located inside) only during all early voting hours and will close on June 16 at 5 p.m.
Ballots may be dropped off on Election Day, June 20, until 7 p.m., to the election staff located at 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson. Absentee ballots will not be received at the polling location on Election Day.
