Early voting opened Monday, March 2, for the March 24 election.
Voters can cast their ballots in the Presidential Preference Primary for both parties and a tax break question for senior citizens in Jackson County, Jefferson and Commerce.
The City of Hoschton is also holding a special election to fill an unexpired city council and mayor seat.
Shannon Sell and Hope Weeks are facing off in the race for mayor. James Lawson and Raphael Mayberry are seeking the empty city council seat (see related stories for more details).
Early voting is being held at the county elections office at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson, on the following dates:
- March 2-6 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
- March 7 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- March 9-13 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
- March 14 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- March 16-20 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Satellites will also be open in Braselton (Police and Municipal Court Building, 5040 Hwy. 53) from March 16-20 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in Commerce (Parks and Rec Building, 204 Carson St.) from March 16-20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Election Day, March 24, voters will cast their ballots at their county polling location. Polling sites include:
- Central Jackson — Hope Crossings Church in Jefferson
- North Jackson — Mt. Olive Church in Commerce
- South Jackson — The Church at Southside
- West Jackson — Braselton Historic Gym in Braselton
Absentee by mail ballots are available upon request. The request form can be mailed, faxed to 706-367-1193, or emailed to jelogan@jacksoncountygov.com.
