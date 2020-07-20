Early voting for the Aug. 11 runoff elections began this week in Jackson County.
In-person early voting is open at the Gordon Street Center in Jefferson from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week.
For those not wanting to vote in-person, absentee ballots may be requested at the Jackson County Elections Office, from the county's webpage, or from the state voting webpage at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Election day in-person voting will take place at the county's four voting precincts on Aug. 11.
Those who voted in the Democratic or Republican General Primary (in June) will have to stick with the same party's ballot they voted earlier.
Those who didn't vote in the June primary, or who only voted a non-partisan ticket, can choose which party's ballot they wish to vote.
Jackson County elections director Jennifer Logan said 76 people voted early on July 20, the first day of voting. A little over 3,900 absentee ballots have been mailed out so far, she said.
ON THE BALLOT
All voters in the county will be able to vote in the runoff elections for the 9th Congressional District.
On the Republican ticket, Jacksonian Countian Andrew Clyde faces Matt Gurtler in the runoff. On the Democratic ticket, Devin Pandy faces Brooke Siskin for the nomination.
The winner of each primary runoff will face-off in November's General Election.
Voters living in the northern and central part of Jackson County in the 50th State Senate District will be able to vote on the Republican ticket runoff between Stacy Hall and Bo Hatchett. Both men are from Habersham County. The 50th Senate District covers a large swath of Northeast Georgia.
Voters in West Jackson who live in the Post 1 District for the Jackson County Board of Education will be able to vote in the Republican runoff between Ron Johnson and Rick Sanders. No Democrat is vying for that seat. The winner will replace incumbent board member Michael Cronic, who is retiring.
Sample ballots are available at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or on the county webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.