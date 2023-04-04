East Georgia Cancer Coalition (EGCC) leaders were recently honored at the Georgia State Capitol for the work the group has done over the past 20 years.
EGCC was also honored in House Resolution 501, introduced by Rep. Sharon Henderson, which states that “it is resolved by the House of Representatives that the members of this body commend the East Georgia Cancer Coalition for its many remarkable contributions on behalf of those in-need and extend best wishes for continued success.” In addition to the recognition, EGCC CEO, Smitha Ahamed, received an outstanding citizen award.
EGCC has been working with Rep. Sharon Henderson to create a new bill (House Bill 384) requiring insurers to provide annual reminders to men to get prostate screenings. This bill aims to increase cancer education and early detection in an effort to decrease cancer deaths. The bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support.
Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Georgia. While there is no cure, mortality rates can be reduced through lifestyle changes, vaccinations (like HPV), cancer screenings and early treatment.
East Georgia Cancer Coalition is a 501(c)3 nonprofit based in Athens, that serves 53 counties in East Georgia, including Banks, Barrow, Jackson and Madison counties.
