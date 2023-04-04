East Georgia Cancer Coalition (EGCC) leaders were recently honored at the Georgia State Capitol for the work the group has done over the past 20 years.

EGCC was also honored in House Resolution 501, introduced by Rep. Sharon Henderson, which states that “it is resolved by the House of Representatives that the members of this body commend the East Georgia Cancer Coalition for its many remarkable contributions on behalf of those in-need and extend best wishes for continued success.” In addition to the recognition, EGCC CEO, Smitha Ahamed, received an outstanding citizen award.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.