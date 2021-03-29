Easter is Sunday, April 4, and a number of local celebrations are planned this week.
Details include:
Easter parade planned in Commerce April 3
An Easter parade will be held in Commerce at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 3.
Children are invited to decorate their bicycles, wagons, scooters and battery-operated vehicles to participate in the parade. The parade will start at South State Bank on Georgia Avenue.
Prizes will be given for the first, second and third best decorated parade entry. Those who participate are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the parade judging will be at 10 a.m.
The parade will begin on Georgia Avenue, go down Elm Street to Oak Street and Little Street and back to Georgia Avenue.
Volunteers will be given out bags of candy throughout the parade.
To register to be in the parade, contact Main Street at Nataliet@commercega.org or call 706-335-2954.
Commerce UMC plans Easter Sunrise Service
Commerce First United Methodist Church will be celebrating Easter Sunday with a special Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m.
The service will be held on the church lawn so please bring a chair to ensure comfortable seating, church leaders state.
"The Sunrise Service has always been a community favorite and this year is even more important because it signals the re-opening of many area churches and the reduction in the number of corona virus cases," church leaders state. "We have all been blessed in so many ways this past year and this early morning service lifts up our love and gratitude to our most sovereign Lord."
Commerce First is located at 54 Cherry Street, Commerce. More information is available on the website at: www.commerce FUMC.org
For additional information, contact the church office at 706-335-4018.
Brockton Road plans Communion, Easter service
Brockton Road Baptist Church will host a Communion Service at 6 and 7 p.m. on Good Friday, April 2.
This service is open to the public for anyone wishing to participate in Communion on Good Friday.
On Easter Sunday, April 4, Brockton Road Baptist Church will serve a Continental Breakfast at 10 a.m. followed by an Easter Egg Hunt and photo opportunities for all children and families. Easter service will begin at 11 a.m. All welcome, church leaders state.
The church is located at 2675 Brockton Rd Jefferson.
Call 706-201-4955 for more information.
Little Country Church plans Easter service
The Little Country Church, located at 1151 Old Airport Road, Commerce, will have parking lot 'SON'rise service on Sunday, April 4, beginning at 8 a.m.
"All are invited to join us," church leaders state.
For more information, contact Pastor Swayne Cochran at 706-677-2839.
Easter service planned at Bethany UMC
A Sunrise service will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 4, followed by breakfast.
The morning worship will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
An Easter egg hunt will be held at noon.
A nursery will be available.
Church on the Hill plans egg hunt April 3
The Church on the Hill plans a Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3.
This free event will be held at Hoschton Park off Hwy. 53 in Hoschton.
The park will open at 9 a.m. with inflatables, a petting zoo (with rabbits, chickens, pigs, goats, horses and more), games, a photo area and more. Chick-fil-A biscuits and sandwiches will be available on-site to purchase.
Separate areas will be set up with 10,000 eggs. The separate areas for each age category include: 2 years old and younger, 3 years old to Pre-K, kindergarten-second grade, and third-fifth grade. Cones will be set up to safely space families around the field. All ages will hunt empty eggs and turn them in to receive a treat bag of prizes. Each field contains bonus prize eggs.
Pre-Registration is encouraged.
The event begins at 9 a.m and the hunts begin at 9:45 a.m. by age categories.:
• 9:45 a.m. — babies-2 years and younger
• 10 a.m. — 3 years old-Pre-K
• 10:15 a.m. — kindergarten-second grade
• 10:30 a.m. — third-fifth grade
Registration begins at 9 a,m. Text “EASTER” to 706-607-6007 for more details, safety guidelines and to pre-register to get an entrance Fast Pass. You can also register at www.hill.church/easter.
For more information, email Chad Robinson at chad@hill.church or call Tim Chapman at 706-654-3205 or 404-455-1749.
The Church on the Hill to host outdoor Easter services
The Church on the Hill will host outdoor Easter Services on Sunday, April 4, on the new church property located at 101 Gum Springs Church Road in Jefferson (across from West Jackson Middle School).
"We will have a large tent on the property for two services at 9-10:45 a.m.," church leaders said. "Invite your friends and come enjoy the music, message, and excitement of Easter! Masks are not required at this outdoor event but are highly recommended."
Text “EASTER” to 706-607-6007 for more details, safety guidelines, and to learn about the Easter Egg Hunt on April 3. You can also visit the website at www.hill.church/easter.
For more information, email or call Tim Chapman at tim@hill.church, 706-654-3205 or 404-455-1749.
