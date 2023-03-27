Easter is coming up next week on Sunday, April 9. A number of Easter-related events are planned in the community over the next couple weeks, including:
Arcade plans Easter egg hunt April 1
Arcade will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Admission is free to this event.
The Easter bunny will be present, along with Rere's Snowballs.
The event will take place at Arcade City Park, located at 41 Arcade Park St., Jefferson.
Ag facility to host Magnolia Blossom Festival
The Jackson County Ag Facility will host a Magnolia Blossom Festival on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be an Easter egg hunt in the pasture, along with a craft show and festival. Other highlights include vendors, an egg hunt, jump houses, farm animals, food trucks and more.
The Ag Facility is located at 1869 County Farm Rd., Jefferson.
For vendor application information, contact Tori Townsend at vtownsend@jacksoncountygov.com.
Commerce to host Easter parade April 8
Commerce will host its annual Easter parade and egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 10:15 a.m.
“Gear up kids with your best decorated bikes, trikes, wagons and battery-operated vehicles, it’s time for the Easter Parade,” town leaders said.
The parade will begin at Spencer Park and will end with the egg hunt at First Baptist Church of Commerce.
To register for the parade, email mainstreet@commercega.gov
Keep up with updates on the Commerce Main Street Facebook page.
Jefferson Community Easter Egg Hunt slated April 8
The Jefferson Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to noon. The egg hunt begins at 11 a.m. and is for children from toddler-age through 12 years old.
Bring your blanket and enjoy a picnic breakfast. You can purchase breakfast from the Chick-fil-A food truck. Free pancakes will also be available.
Children can visit the Easter bunny, ride the train, play on bouncy houses and enjoy crafts, face painting, cookie decorating, a petting zoo and more.
This event is held by the Rotary Club of Jefferson, Church on the Hill, Southside Church and the City of Jefferson.
First Baptist Commerce plans Palm Sunday and Easter services
First Baptist Church of Commerce is offering a Palm Sunday Worship Service on Sunday, April 2, at 11 a.m. and an Easter worship service on Sunday, April 9, 11 a.m.
"We will celebrate our faith through music, prayer and God’s Word being proclaimed for all ages," church leaders said.
Ladies of Special Edition plan Easter egg hunt
The Ladies of Special Edition will host their annual Easter egg hunt on Friday, April 7, at 5 p.m.
This year, organizers are combining all ages (1-11) for the egg hunt.
There will be free food, free popcorn and a cake walk. There will also be a $100 grand prize egg.
This event will be held at V. S. Hughey Park on Gordon Street in Jefferson.
Commerce Presbyterian plans Maundy Thursday service
Commerce Presbyterian Church (CPC) invites the community to its Maundy Thursday service on Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m.
CPC is located at 89 Lakeview Dr., Commerce, and can be reached at 706-335-3282.
River of Life plans Easter worship, egg hunt on April 5
River of Life Worship Center in Nicholson is having an Easter worship service and glow-in-the-dark egg hunt on Wednesday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m.
The event will be held at the Nicholson City Park.
Commerce area churches announce special Easter schedules
Commerce area churches have announced special Easter services.
Holy Week begins with annual Lenten Lunches. Soup and salad lunches and speakers help prepare for the arrival of Easter. The schedule includes:
• Monday, April 3, at noon — Commerce Presbyterian Church
• Tuesday, April 4, at noon — First United Methodist Church of Commerce
• Wednesday, April 5, at noon — First Baptist Church of Commerce
Special weeknights and Easter morning services include:
• Maundy Thursday Service, April 6, at 7 p.m. — Commerce Presbyterian Church
• Good Friday Service, April 7, at 7 p.m. — First United Methodist Church of Commerce
• Easter Sunrise Service, April 9 at 7 a.m. — First Baptist Church of Commerce held at Gray Hill Cemetery.
For additional information, contact Commerce First United Methodist Church at 706-340-8611.
Little Country Church announces Easter services
The Little Country Church, located on Old Airport Rd., Commerce, will hold Easter celebrations on Sunday, April 9.
SonRise Service will be at 8 a.m. followed by donuts and coffee. Sunday School will be at 9 a.m. and Worship Hour will be held at 10 a.m.
Holly Springs announces Easter services
Holly Springs Methodist Church will hold Easter services on:
• Palm Sunday, April 2, 11 a.m.
• Maundy Thursday communion, April 6, 4 p.m.
• Good Friday, April 7, 5 p.m.
• Easter sunrise service and breakfast, April 9, 7 a.m.
• Easter worship service, April 9, 11 a.m.
The church is located at 7441 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass.
The Rev. Wayne Wilkes is pastor.
SEND IN EASTER EVENTS
To submit Easter events to be included in next week's paper, or the online community calendar, email alex@mainstreetnews.com.
