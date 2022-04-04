Downtown Commerce leaders are gearing up for the upcoming Easter parade and egg hunt.
The Commerce Downtown Development Authority discussed the upcoming event at its March meeting.
This year's Easter parade and egg hunt will be held on Saturday, April 16. The parade will begin at 10:45 a.m. and the egg hunt will follow at 11 a.m. on the lawn of the First Baptist Church of Commerce.
Lineup for the parade will be on Georgia Ave. at 10 a.m. Parade entries can include wagons, bikes and battery-operated vehicles. Judging for the decorated parade entries will be at 10:15 a.m.
To register for the parade by April 14, email nthomas@commercega.gov. You can also print off a form that's posted on the Commerce Main Street Facebook page. Registration is free.
Sponsors of the event include Commerce Main Street, Auto Gallery Chevrolet, Quality Foods and Kona Ice.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its March meeting, the DDA:
- learned that construction continues on the Oxford building. Downtown Development Director and Mainstreet Manager Natalie Thomas said the city may soon get a look at plans for the condos planned at the site. Thomas said the owners are still planning to open the 1818 Brewing Company portion of the project this summer.
- heard from Thomas about gateway signs. Thomas said the city will be getting the designs back soon.
- discussed the two recently closed alleys off State Street (Line and High streets). Lights have been installed and the design committee plans to meet this week to discuss other plans for the alleys.
- got an update on other upcoming events including: Spring Beautification day on April 23 beginning at 8 a.m. at Spencer Park; and the city's Touch a Truck event, planned April 25 from 5-7 p.m. at the Cherry Street parking lot.
