Easter is coming up on Sunday, April 17, and several local churches, cities and groups have announced plans for services, egg hunts and parades. Details include:
BLACKS CREEK BAPTIST
Blacks Creek Baptist Church will have a Good Friday service on April 15 at 6:30 p.m.
"There will be special music by the Blacks Creek Worship Team and a Biblical focus on the words spoken by Jesus Christ from the cross of calvary," church leaders said. "The community is invited."
For more information or directions, visit Blackscreekbaptistchurch.com
Blacks Creek Baptist is located at 3754 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce.
Chad Rising is the pastor.
BROCKTON ROAD BAPTIST CHURCH
Brockton Road Baptist Church will host a Good Friday Service and Communion on April 15 at 6 p.m. The service will be at 964 Mauldin Road. Call 706-201-4955 for more information.
The church will also hold breakfast at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, April 17, and an Easter service at the church on 2675 Brockton Road.
CITY OF COMMERCE
The City of Commerce Easter parade and egg hunt will be held April 16.
The parade will begin at 10:45 a.m. and the egg hunt will follow at 11 a.m. on the lawn of the First Baptist Church of Commerce.
Lineup for the parade will be on Georgia Ave. at 10 a.m. Parade entries can include wagons, bikes and battery-operated vehicles. Judging for the decorated parade entries will be at 10:15 a.m. To register for the parade by April 14, email nthomas@commercega.gov. You can also print off a form that's posted on the Commerce Main Street Facebook page. Registration is free.
Sponsors of the event include Commerce Main Street, Auto Gallery Chevrolet, Quality Foods and Kona Ice.
CITY OF JEFFERSON
The City of Jefferson and the Jefferson Rotary Club will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, from 9-11 a.m. The egg hunt begins at 11 a.m. and is for children between toddler-age and 12 years old.
The event will be held at the Jefferson City Park and Clubhouse.
"Grab breakfast from food trucks and visit with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny," organizers said. "Enjoy free train rides around the park and a bubble bar, vendors with face painting, cookie decorating and much more."
Parents can bring your camera to take photos with a real bunny from O5 Farms in front of a '73 VW bus.
COMMERCE PRESBYTERIAN
Commerce Presbyterian Church will holds its Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 17, at 7 a.m.
A $5 per person bacon and egg breakfast will be served after the service.
Proceeds will go to the Banks Jackson Food Bank.
The church is located at 89 Lakeview Drive, Commerce.
HOLLY SPRINGS UMC
Holly Springs United Methodist Church, located at 7441 Holly Springs Road, Pendergrass, has announced upcoming Easter services, as follows:
•Maundy Thursday Communion, April 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
•Good Friday-, April 15, 5:30 p.m.
•Easter Sunrise, April 17, 7 a.m.
•Easter Worship, April 17, 11 a.m.
HOSCHTON BAPTIST
Hoschton Baptist Church will be hosting an Easter egg hunt after its Good Friday service on Friday, April 15, at 7 p.m. The community is invited to attend.
Hoschton Baptist Church is located just off Hwys. 124 and 332 at 380 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton. For more information, call 706-654-8415.
The church's pastor is the Rev. Cory Sexton.
LITTLE COUNTRY CHURCH
Little Country Church will be celebrating Easter Sunday on April 17 starting with SonRIse service at 8 a.m. followed by Sunday School at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The church is located at 1151 Old Airport Rd., Commerce.
MAYSVILLE LIBRARY
The Maysville Public Library is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at Maysville City Park on Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m.
The hunt is for children ages 10 and under.
Following the Easter Egg Hunt, the Easter Bunny will be available for photos.
"The library is kindly asking for donations of prizes for the baskets, plastic eggs, individually wrapped candy, and baskets," library manager Shannon Wheeler states. "All donations will be greatly appreciated."
New Liberty UMC
New Liberty United Methodist Church will be hosting its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, beginning at 11 a.m. The community is invited to attend. Free food will be available as well.
