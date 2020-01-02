Dirt.
Lots of dirt.
That was the scene across Jackson County in 2019 as a number of major industrial and residential projects began grading. In Hoschton, the massive Crosswinds residential development began grading roads. As the year ended, its developers got approval to begin marketing and selling lots this coming spring.
In rural West Jackson, the Jackson County School System's new high school began taking shape with grading taking place for most of the year.
In Commerce, the massive SK battery plant began grading early in 2019 and the structure itself was coming out of the ground as the year ended.
Also in Commerce, the new Southeast Toyota facility was graded in 2019 on its property just south of town.
In Jefferson, another massive warehouse was graded at the Dry Pond exit.
Also in Jefferson, the site for the county's new agricultural facility was graded early in the year.
Altogether, the various projects represent a huge amount of physical change in the county. But they also represent the potential for future economic and political changes as well.
The SK project could bring in additional support firms — or it could all be a bust if SK loses a pending lawsuit with a larger rival over intellectual rights to its technology. And the SK facility has sparked a renewed battle between local school systems over how much each will get from the firm's tax payments (actually payments in lieu of taxes).
Likewise, the Toyota facility could become a flash-point between school systems if that property is annexed into Commerce, as has been discussed.
The new high school on the west side of the county has the potential to shift the county's overall political dynamics as it creates a new, central institution around which that diverse and disparate community can rally.
The massive Cresswinds project in Hoschton will someday overwhelm the rest of that small town by tripling its number of residents. That community will certainly come to dominate the town's politics in the next decade, just as Chateau Elan dominates Braselton's politics today.
Housing development stories: Not all of the county's big economic stories in 2019 were successes for the developers. A proposed apartment complex at the Hwy. 60 and Hwy. 124 intersection near Braselton got a very vocal backlash from area homeowners. A rowdy crowd packed a Jackson County Board of Commissioners meeting in June to oppose the project.
Although the area's commissioner, Ralph Richardson, supported the project and made a motion to allow a map amendment for it to go forward, but he didn't get a second to his motion and the issue died. Richardson came under intense fire from those in the room for his motion.
Despite that outcome, a lot of large, new residential projects got approval across the county in 2019. Some 308 lots were approved for a new development on Gum Springs Church Rd. and another for 151 lots on Hwy. 53, both in November.
A 200-lot development got a minor revision to its regulations in December to proceed off of Old Pendergrass Rd. in Jefferson.
Earlier in the year, Phase 1 of the Crosswinds Twin Lakes development in Hoschton got approval, a move that will affect 283 lots. Those lots should begin going on sale this spring.
Industrial also gets a focus: Not all of the economic news in 2019 was about residential housing. The year saw further controversy over proposed warehouse developments.
A bizarre case was the county-initiated rezoning for a 90-acre tract at Hog Mountain Rd. and Storey Ln. in Jefferson. The county had rejected a rezoning in 2017 amid an outcry from neighbors, but the developers sued the county.
In a move to strengthen its position with the courts, the board of commissioners initiated its own rezoning of the property from agricultural to a mixed-use residential community. Along the way, the county's own planning commission opposed the board's rezoning move.
In the end, the BOC approved its own rezoning, but the developers were still not happy, insisting they want an industrial rezoning on the property.
In other industrial action in 2019, Commerce got notice that Rooker development plans 10 warehouses with over 6 million sq. ft on a 600-acre tract on the north side of I-85. Commerce also annexed in some additional land along I-85 for future industrial development.
In Jefferson, Shenandoah Growers, an herb-growing firm, moved into the former Fresh Frozen Foods facility on Washington Street, filling an empty industrial building.
Over in the West Jackson Area, rumors were spreading at the end of the year that the developers of a proposed industrial project on the old Pirkle farm would soon be back to again pursue a project on the property. Developers were unsuccessful in 2018 to have the project rezoned by both the county and Town of Braselton.
Commercial project approved: As the year ended, the City of Jefferson approved a rezoning for a new shopping center, supposedly with another grocery store in the works. The project is to be located at the intersection of Old Pendergrass Rd. and the Jefferson bypass, across from the existing Kroger shopping center area.
The issue was controversial with a number of area citizens opposed. But the promise of some new restaurants in the development seemed to sway some in the community to support the plans.
Braselton area: The Braselton area also saw development in 2019, but not all of that was inside Jackson County (the Town of Braselton overlaps four counties.) The Chateau Elan resort got a $25 million makeover in 2019 under its new owners. In addition, the resort's owners got approval, after much controversy, to build townhouses where some of its vineyards are and to build additional single-family homes on its money-losing Par 3 golf course.
Across Hwy. 211 from Chateau Elan on a sliver of Barrow County land, HECE, LLC, finally got the green light from Braselton to move ahead with a massive mixed-use development on 230 acres that wraps around the existing Publix shopping center. The land has long been targeted for development and HECE proposed and then withdrew its plans several times over recent years. The firm eventually took the town to court and the town council approved the project in mid-December.
Plans call for 460 single-family homes and over 200,000 sq. ft. of commercial development. In an unusual move for a school system, the Barrow County School System opposed the density of the project at one town hearing.
Log In
