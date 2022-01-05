A massive amount of growth on the county's west side and its impact on local schools and traffic pushed Jackson County leaders into taking drastic action in 2021.
In September, the Jackson County Board of Commissioners issued a one-year moratorium on new residential rezonings and permits in an effort to slow the county's housing growth. The move came after months of citizens complaining about how the growth had created overcrowded schools and filled rural roads with too much traffic.
The moratorium and its potential long-term impact on the county was the Economic Story of the Year.
The moratorium was initially put in place in August for 45 days to give county leaders time to outline a longer-term strategy. The one-year moratorium followed, along with plans to study updates to the county's zoning codes and possible use of impact fees.
Those ideas are already starting to take shape. The initial steps toward creating impact fees are underway and it's likely those will be put in place later in 2022.
In addition, county leaders are recommending zoning changes, including making the minimum lot size in unincorporated areas of the county no less than one acre.
If approved, that change would have a dramatic impact on future subdivisions in the county by making them less dense. While that notion appeals to many residents, it's not as popular with developers.
Still, the moratorium won't affect all residential construction in the county. Jackson County's nine municipalities have their own zoning rules that allow higher-density housing.
The economics of all that have yet to play out, but the moves could lessen the value of undeveloped land in rural areas and push developers to seek annexations into the towns and cities to build higher-density housing communities.
