Warehouse

Developers are requesting to annex and rezone approximately 38 acres at the Rooker/Bana Road industrial development in Commerce.

While it might begin to sound a little like a Christmas song getting too much airplay, the major economic story of the year for Jackson County continues to be the impact of SK Battery on the area.

John Scott, Jackson County's director of economic development, cited the expansion of SK as having a major impact on the county during 2022. As the year ends, Scott said SK had hired around 3,000 people,"which is way more than the start of the year," he said.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.