While it might begin to sound a little like a Christmas song getting too much airplay, the major economic story of the year for Jackson County continues to be the impact of SK Battery on the area.
John Scott, Jackson County's director of economic development, cited the expansion of SK as having a major impact on the county during 2022. As the year ends, Scott said SK had hired around 3,000 people,"which is way more than the start of the year," he said.
Scott also cited the long-term impact the extra lanes being added to I-85 in the county as likely to have a major impact on future development (construction is continuing) and that a lot of additional industrial real estate was added in the year as well.
Perhaps the largest single announcement in local economic growth in 2022 was addition of a milling factory to be located in the former LP building in South Jackson on Hwy. 441 in the community of Center.
Steves & Sons, Inc., a high volume and family-owned millwork manufacturer, will invest over $100 million and create 170 jobs over the next three years with its state-of-the-art facility, state leaders said. The firm builds doors for Home Depot and other retailers. Based in Texas, the firm is also building a facility in Turner County, Ga.
Also of note, the City of Commerce gave the Ok for an expansion of the Bana Road industrial park near I-85 and the Maysville-Commerce road. That large project will eventually have over 6 million sq. ft. of industrial space among multiple buildings.
Pendergrass also added some warehouse developments in 2022, as did Jefferson on Hog Mountain Rd.
In a related issue, workforce housing in the way of new apartment complexes opened in 2022. Prose Concord in Jefferson near I-85 and Blakely Apartments in Pendergrass both opened during the year, creating a major expansion of the county's small apartment housing pool. Both developments are near the growing Hwy. 129 corridor from Jefferson going into Hall County.
The City of Hoschton also approved a new apartment development during the year.
