New JCSS superintendent takes oath of office

At a called board meeting, Philip Brown took the oath of office to become the next superintendent of the Jackson County School System. "I was attracted to the superintendent position because of the amazing reputation of the Jackson County students and staff," Brown said. "I want our school system to continue to embrace a culture of all-around excellence. I believe we can be the best in academics, athletics and the arts." Brown's first day as superintendent was June 1.

A lot of events in local education efforts happened in 2022. But the top education story of the year was the hiring of a new superintendent for the Jackson County School System following the retirement of former superintendent April Howard.

Howard had served as superintendent for a decade, taking it through a troubled financial time and then through a massive amount of growth.

