A lot of events in local education efforts happened in 2022. But the top education story of the year was the hiring of a new superintendent for the Jackson County School System following the retirement of former superintendent April Howard.
Howard had served as superintendent for a decade, taking it through a troubled financial time and then through a massive amount of growth.
Brown stepped into that fray of growth and has begun to put his own stamp on the system's governance team. It's likely that within the next few weeks, Brown will see his system top the 10,000-student mark.
Brown had been principal of North Oconee for the past 11 years and served as the principal of Oconee County Middle School from July 2009 through May 2011.
Brown is a graduate of Valdosta State University with a B. S. Degree in Middle Grades Education with a focus in Math and Science. He has a Master of Education in Instructional Technology and an Education Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from Valdosta State University. Brown obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Georgia in Middle School Education in 2013. Brown is married to Katherine Brown who serves as the principal of Oconee County Primary School. They are parents to four children.
The school system is currently building a new middle school and will soon begin construction on a new elementary school, both at the campus with Jackson County High School in West Jackson.
Another big education story in 2022 was discussions among Commerce leaders about the need for a new school in that community. System leaders briefly looked at the possible construction of a new high school on a new campus freeing the existing high school to become an elementary school, but eventually decided that it would be cheaper to build a new elementary school. System leaders hope to have some more details in February 2023 to consider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.