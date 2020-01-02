There were several pretty big education related stories in 2019. The Commerce City School System announced plans to begin charging tuition for some out-of-district students and the Jefferson City School System completed a number of major facilities projects during the year.
But the biggest education story of 2019 in Jackson County was the beginning of construction in West Jackson on the new high school and the related issues that came out of that project.
School and community leaders broke ground on the site in early 2019.
"This is a momentous occasion," said superintendent April Howard at the groundbreaking.
Technically, the system is relocating its existing Jackson County Comprehensive High School to the new site. There was some discussion about what to name the new school, but most patrons wanted to keep the same name. In the end, the board of education kept the name, but dropped the word "Comprehensive" from it. That returns the school to its original name when it was first located in Braselton in the 1950s before it was moved to Jefferson in the late 1970s.
But dropping "Comprehensive" from the name also reflected another major aspect of the school system's upcoming projects — the creation of a county-wide college and career academy in the existing JCCHS facility in Jefferson.
The Empower College & Career Center (to be known casually as EC3) is a partnership between the county school system, Commerce City School System, the Foothills school, local industries and area colleges and technical schools. It will be a major center of both vocational teaching and college dual-enrollment.
Essentially, the system is moving much of its vocational classes out of the high school and into the new EC3 facility. In doing that, the system, by state standards, had to drop the word "Comprehensive" from the high school name. The new EC3 facility is slated to open in 2021 after JCCHS relocates to West Jackson.
In a related move, the system hired John Uesseler as CEO for the EC3 facility in 2019 to begin planning the details of opening the facility.
Some controversy involved: While projects and planning for both the new high school and EC3 facilities made a lot of progress in 2019, it wasn't without some controversy. New county BOE member Don Clerici opposed hiring Carroll Daniel Construction as the construction manager for the new $65 million high school and he also voiced opposition to using Carroll Daniel to do a $6 million Phase 1 upgrade to JCCHS for the EC3 facility.
Clerici questioned the CM process and wanted a more hard-bid system for the new high school project. He was also critical of what he said was a lack of notice about the proposal to hire the CM.
After some delay, the BOE moved forward with hiring Carroll Daniel, clearing the way for the projects to move forward.
On the political front, the school system got a successful bond referendum vote in March 2019 to raise over $52 million toward paying for the new high school (other funding will come from the state and ESPLOST dollars to pay for the full $65 million+ cost.)
But that bond vote had a very low turnout, over 1,000 fewer voters than the system's last bond vote 20 years ago. In addition, the bulk of support for the new high school came from Central and West Jackson with voters in other areas of the county voting in opposition.
Reshaping the county: The new high school and EC3 facilities will undoubtedly reshape education in the county, but they could also dramatically reshape the political and economic dynamics in the county when they open in the fall of 2021.
As seen with the bond vote, the political center of Jackson County is moving toward the west side. Having a high school on the west side will undoubtedly act as a community catalyst around which voters will rally. It will unite a newer group of residents in a way that nothing in that geographic area has done in the past.
Likewise, the EC3 facility will bring together students, and their parents, from across the county, building bridges and creating an entirely new community. It will, to an extent, ease the school system's east-west divide by giving students from across the county something in common.
Beyond the politics, the new high school could push residential growth on the west side into hyper-mode. There are already hundreds of new homes being planned in the area, but in 2021 when the high school opens, those looking to move to Jackson County from other areas will have something real to look at. A new high school is always a draw and the new Jackson County High School being close by could make the area even more attractive to new residents (along with pushing up existing home values.)
