There is no doubting that Jackson County School System Superintendent April Howard has had a huge role in shaping the county's education system over the last decade.
So her decision to retire by the end of this school year will be a huge loss of seasoned leadership in the local education community.
Howard's stepping out of the superintendent's role is the Education Story of The Year.
Howard's decision comes following a tenure that has at times been tumultuous.
Howard was name superintendent in 2013 amid a tremendous amount of turmoil in the school system. Her predecessor had been fired for failing to cut staff expenses and the system was facing deep financial difficulties from the impact of the Great Recession on the county's tax base, which had declined for the first time since the 1930s.
In a bid to bring the system's finances back into the black, Howard cut staffing and led a controversial move to consolidate some underused schools on the east side of the county, closing and selling two older facilities in the process. For that, she faced a lot of public criticism, but it was the right move for a system that needed to both cut costs and improve its education facilities on the east side of the county.
Howard also led the system through the construction and 2021 opening of the new Jackson County High School on the west side of the county and the creation of the new county Empower College and Career Center in Jefferson. She has also began the process of planning for other new schools on the west side of the county and acquiring additional land in North Jackson for future school facilities.
Still, 2021 was a difficult year for Howard. The impact of Covid lingered with a surge in cases just as school opened in August. She and other school leaders came under fire at a heated public meeting in August over masking rules in the system and other Covid-related issues.
But Howard's leadership hasn't gone unnoticed in the county. She's a previous Newsmaker of the Year from The Jackson Herald and was named Woman of the Year in 2021 by the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce.
