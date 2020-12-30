A lot of things happened in local education over the past year, including work on the county's new high school and Empower center and the beginning of plans by the Jefferson City School System to expand its middle school facility.
But the overriding issue in education during 2020 has been the move to "remote learning" as the Coronavirus shuttered traditional in-person classes for much of the year.
When the virus hit in March, local schools had to quickly adapt. In-person classes were stopped and schools sent students home and began doing online classes.
It was new territory for many local educators. Although online classes aren't new — they're common in some colleges and with some specialized high school classes — the wholesale conversion to online teaching and learning was something new altogether, especially with the lower grades.
The immediate challenge was to provide the technology for students to be able to do online classwork. While some local schools had been accumulating computers for students to use, that wasn't universal. In addition, some students didn't have sufficient internet service at home to do school work.
Then there were other barriers to figure out. While many parents were at home during the spring economic shutdown, that didn't last. Who would provide childcare and help once parents were back at work?
But academics were just part of the issue. There were concerns about students' social and psychological well-being as well. Special needs students often need personal instruction and couldn't do online classes. And many students depend on school meals as a main source of food each day.
Local school systems found a way to navigate around some of those obstacles, delivering food via school buses, setting up wifi hotspots around the county, continuing with most sports events and doing special, remote events to keep students engaged.
All three local systems went back to in-person classes in the fall, but some individual schools were closed for a time as the virus spread. The county school system closed for the Christmas holidays early due to the impact the virus was having on staffing.
With a vaccine now being distributed, many hope that by next fall the virus will no longer affect school schedules.
But in the meantime, questions remain about the remainder of the current school year and how remote learning might affect students in the coming years. Many parents have opposed remote classes, saying they aren't as good as in-person instruction. And there is a question of how the remote learning might affect college acceptance in the coming years.
Longer term, there is some concern about the psychological impact the virus disruption has had on students during their formative years.
