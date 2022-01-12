SJES, EJCHS, and JCHS will move to remote learning for Thursday, Jan. 13 and Fri. Jan. 14, school officials said Wednesday morning.
"This difficult decision was made due to the number of absences of staff and students," school leaders said.
Jackson County has been hit hard during the current Covid Omacron wave with one of the highest counts of positive cases per capita in the state.
