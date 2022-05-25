Three new representatives have been elected to serve on the county’s board of commissioners and board of education.
Chad Bingham has won the Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat. Bingham (R) garnered 1,793 votes in the May 24 General Primary Election, defeating Steve Wittry (R), who got 1,223 votes. Bingham will replace Ralph Richardson Jr., who did not seek re-election.
Ty Clack will take the Jackson County Board of Education Post 5 seat vacated by Don Clerici. Clack, who got 1,279 votes, defeated fellow Republicans Richard Irby and Joe Martin who received 444 votes and 651 votes, respectively.
In the Jackson County BOE Post 2 race, Ricky Sanders (R) handily defeated Tommy Rainey (R) with 1,017 votes to Rainey’s 644. The Post 2 seat is currently held by Carol Anglin, who did not seek re-election.
