The hotly-contested runoff races for Georgia's two U.S. Senators will be final next week with balloting on Jan. 5.
Election day voting will be held at the county's four voting locations: Central Jackson at Hope Crossing Church in Jefferson; North Jackson at Mt. Olive Church in Commerce; West Jackson at Free Chapel in Braselton; and South Jackson at Southside Church.
This week, early voting continues through Dec. 31 at the county elections office in Jefferson.
So far, a little over 14,700 had voted early or by absentee ballot as of Dec. 27.
Absentee balloting also continues. Absentee ballots may be mailed to the county elections office, or put in one of the county's three drop boxes at: the county elections office at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson; Nicholson City Hall; or West Jackson Fire Department.
There are three races on the ballot: Incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff; incumbent GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock; and incumbent Republican PSC member Lauren "Bubba" McDonald faces Democrat Daniel Blackman.
McDonald is a native of Jackson County where he served on the board of commissioners and as a long-time state representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.