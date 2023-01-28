Election Day is coming up Jan. 31 in the special election to fill the State House District 119 seat vacated by Rep-Elect Danny Rampey. House District 119 covers a small portion of Jackson County in the Braselton-Hoschton area.
- Election Day voting: Jackson County residents in District 119 will cast their vote on Election Day, Jan. 31, at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on that date.
- Candidates: Seven candidates are vying for the seat, including Charlie Chase, Republican, Winder; Shelbey Diamond Alexander, Democrat, Winder; Joseph Grodzicki, Republican, Winder; Renee Lord, Republican, no city listed; Holt Persinger, Republican, no city listed; Joe Price, Republican, no city listed; and Bill Ritter, Republican, Statham.
- Early voting: Early voting continues this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Ponchie Beck Election Center, located at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson.
- Absentee ballots: A drop box will be available for absentee ballots at the Ponchie Beck Election Center (located inside) only during all early voting hours. The drop box will close on January 27 at 5 p.m. Absentee may be dropped off on Election Day, Jan. 31, until 7 p.m. to the election staff located at 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson. Absentee ballots will not be received at the polling location on Election Day.
- Runoff date (if needed): If necessary, a runoff will be held Feb. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.