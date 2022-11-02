Election Day is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the general election and special elections in Hoschton and Maysville.
Early voting continues this week. Over 11,000 votes were cast in Jackson County during the first two weeks of early voting.
As of Saturday, Oct. 29, there were 10,551 votes cast in-person and 994 cast by mail. The Jackson County Elections and Registration Office has also accepted 15 UOCAVA ballots (uniformed and overseas citizens absentee voting act).
Early voting continues this week at the Ponchie Beck Elections Office at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson, on Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Satellite voting locations will be open in Commerce and Braselton Oct. 31-Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Commerce satellite voting location is at First Baptist Church of Commerce, 1345 S. Elm St. The Braselton satellite voting location is at the Police and Municipal Court Building at 5043 Hwy. 53.
ELECTION DAY
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. Polling locations include:
•Central Jackson — Hope Crossing Church, 2108 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson
•North Jackson — Mount Olive Church, 190 Mt. Olive Church Rd., Commerce
•West Jackson — Free Chapel Braselton, 2001 Cherry Dr., Braselton
•South Jackson — Nicholson City Hall, 5488 Hwy. 441 S., Nicholson
Election Day voting for the Maysville special election will be at Stonepath Church.
Election Day voting for the Hoschton special election will be at the West Jackson precinct (Free Chapel Braselton).
ABSENTEE
A drop box will be available for absentee ballots at the Ponchie Beck Election Center (located inside) only during all early voting hours and will close on November 4 at 5 p.m. Ballots may be dropped off until 7 p.m. on November 8 to the election staff located at 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson. Absentee ballots will not be received at the polling locations on Election Day.
LOCAL RACES ON THE BALLOT
A number of local races are on the Nov. 8 ballot including the race for Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 4. Incumbent Republican Marty Seagraves faces Democratic challenger Madonna Swanson Ward in that race.
Jackson County residents will also vote on whether or not to continue the special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST). Jackson County and municipalities use funds from the 1-cent sales tax to pay for capital projects and related debt service.
County residents will also vote cast their votes in a number of state district contests including:
•State Senate District 47 — Incumbent Republican Frank Ginn vs. Democrat Conolus Scott Jr.
•State Senate District 50 — Incumbent Republican Bo Hatchett vs. Democrat Paulette Williams
•State House District 120 — Incumbent Republican Houston Gaines vs. Democrat Mokah Jasmine Johnson
SPECIAL ELECTIONS
Hoschton residents will vote in a special election to fill the unexpired term of Shantwon Astin. Three candidates are on the ballot for that race, including Tina Brown, Debbie Martin and Tammy Sweat.
Maysville (Banks County) residents will also vote in a special election to fill an unexpired Maysville City Council seat. Jim Saville and Kim Wilmoth qualified for the Ward 1 seat on the Maysville City Council. Early voting for the Maysville election will only be held at the Jefferson elections center.
FEDERAL AND OTHER STATE RACES
Federal and other state races on the ballot include:
•U.S. Senate — Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock, Republican challenger Herschel Walker and Libertarian Chase Oliver.
•U.S. House of Representatives District 10 — Republican Mike Collins vs. Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green.
•Governor — Incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel
•Lt. Governor — Republican Burt Jones, Democrat Charlie Bailey and Libertarian Ryan Graham
•Secretary of State — Incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger, Democrat Bee Nguyen and Libertarian Ted Metz
Attorney General — Incumbent Republican Chris Carr, Democrat Jen Jordan and Libertarian Martin Cowen
•Agriculture Commissioner — Republican Tyler Harper, Democrat Nakita Hemingway and Libertarian David Raudabaugh
•Insurance Commissioner — Incumbent Republican John King and Democrat Janice Laws Robinson
•State School Superintendent — Incumbent Republican Richard Woods and Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy
•Labor Commissioner — Republican Bruce Thompson, Democrat Will Bodie Jr. and Libertarian Emily Anderson
