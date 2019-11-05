A number of municipalities across Jackson County had contested races in the Nov. 5 election. See results from those elections below. (This story will be updated throughout election night as results come in.)
JEFFERSON
City Council District 5
- Don Kupis (I) - 86
- Clint Roberts - 111
School Board District 4
- Dana Phillips - 33
- Lisa Richmond (I) - 76
COMMERCE
City Council Ward 3
- Mark Fitzpatrick (I) - 86
- Alicia Vargas - 63
City Council Ward 4
- Sam Cotton - 163
- Bobby Redmon (I) - 225
City Council Ward 5
- Johnny Eubanks (I) - 105
- Eric Merrell - 31
School Board District 3
- Bill Davis (I) - 55
- Knox Smith - 91
School Board District 4
- Rodney Gary (I) - 181
- Kyle Moore - 210
School Board District 5
- Roshuanda Merritt - 65
- Paul Sergent (I) - 71
BRASELTON
Town Council District 1
- Joy Basham - 49
- Richard Mayberry - 58
- Becky Richardson (I) - 86
Because no candidate secured 50-percent of the vote, there will be a runoff Dec. 3 for the District 1 race between Richardson and Mayberry.
Town Council District 3
- Tony Funari (I) - 46
- Jim Joedecke - 207
HOSCHTON
Posts 5 and 6
- Shantwon Astin - 233
- Mindi Kiewert (I) - 129
- Adam Ledbetter - 236
(The top two vote-getters secure the two seats on the Hoschton City Council.)
MAYSVILLE
Mayor
- Richard Presley (I) - 240
- Lynn Villyard - 153
City Council Ward 2
- Susan Cooley - 57
- Junior Hardy (I) - 74
ARCADE
Three at-large city council seats
- Cindy Bone (I) - 44
- Shane Cox (I) - 38
- Marsha Fields - 23
- Thomas Hays (I) - 33
(The top three vote-getters will secure the three seats in the Arcade City Council race.)
NICHOLSON
Two at-large city council seats
- David Michael Barfield (I) - 59
- Bobby Crawford - 39
- Diane Merriweather - 29
- Dillard Lamar Watkins (I) - 81
(The top two vote-getters will secure the two Nicholson City Council seats up for election.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.