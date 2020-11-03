The results of early in-person voting and absentee ballots have been tallied in Jackson County and Republican candidates on the ballot with Democratic opposition are leading with around 76%-80% of the votes cast.
The results of the in-person voting on Nov. 3, Election Day, have not yet been tallied.
In the presidential contest, incumbent Republican Donald Trump led Democrat Joe Biden in Jackson County with 77.8% of the early voting.
That trend of Republican dominance continued down ballot as the county heavily favored Republican candidates across the board.
In the wildcard U.S. Senate race, Jackson County favored local GOP Rep. Doug Collins with 41% of the vote followed by incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler with 33%. Democrat Raphael Warnock had 13% of the vote.
In the race to replace Collins in the U.S. House District 9, Jackson County Republican Andrew Clyde was trouncing Democrat Devin Pandy with nearly 80% of the vote.
In state races affecting Jackson County:
• Incumbent Republican Frank Ginn was far ahead of Democratic challenger Dawn Johnson in the State Senate District 47 contest.
• Republican Bo Hatchett was far ahead of Democrat Dee Daley in the State Senate District 50 race.
• Incumbent Republican Tommy Benton had nearly 80% of the vote over Democratic challenger Pete Fuller in the State House District 31 race.
• Incumbent Republican Houston Gaines was far ahead of Democratic challenger "Mokah" Jasmine Johnson in the State House District 117 contest.
COUNTY RACES
In two contested county commission district races:
• Incumbent Republican Jim Hix was far ahead of Democratic challenger Jamie Mitchem in the BOC District 1 race.
• Incumbent Republican Chas Hardy was trouncing Democratic challenger Brodrihe Jackson for the BOC District 3 race.
