Jackson County Board of Elections chairman Eric Crawford accused local Republican Party chairman T.J. Dearman of launching a personal attack on his business.
In a guest column this week, Crawford said Dearman attacked his lawfirm with negative online posting following a recent clash between the two at a board of elections meeting.
"Chairman Dearman decided it would be a great idea to leave a series of negative reviews for my law firm online, including 'These guys only care about the money' and 'Simply not professional, as well as bad attitude," Crawford said in his column.
He said Dearman attempted to hide the source of the comments, but admitted in an email to having posted them after being confronted.
Crawford and Dearman clashed at a recent elections board meeting. Dearman, a spectator at the meeting, interrupted at one point and Crawford asked him to be quite and sit down. Dearman then called on Crawford to resign as election board chairman.
