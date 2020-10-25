The 2020 voting is headed toward the finish line as the Nov. 3 General Election comes to a close next week.
Through Saturday, Oct. 25, a little over 20,100 Jackson County citizens had voted either by absentee ballot or by early in-person voting. That represents around 37% of the county's registered voters.
HOW TO VOTE
Voting by in-person continues through Oct. 30. In-person early voting is being held at three locations:
• Jackson County Elections Office in Jefferson from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Commerce Parks & Rec in Commerce from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Braselton Police & Municipal Building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Absentee ballots may be mailed or put in drop boxes at the following locations:
• Jefferson Elections Office
• Nicholson City Hall
• West Jackson Fire Department, Braselton
Voting on election day, Nov. 3, will vote at one of Jackson County's four precinct locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Those locations are:
Jefferson/Central Jackson — Hope Crossing Church on Old Pendergrass Rd.
South Jackson — Southside Church on Hwy. 129.
Braselton/West Jackson —Free Chapel Church on Cherry Drive.
Commerce/North Jackson — Mt. Olive Church on Mt. Olive Church Rd. Commerce.
ABSENTEE COUNTING
The county has added a second scanner to help handle a flood of absentee ballots this year.
The county will open and begin counting absentee ballots on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m.
In the past, the county had waited until election day to open and scan absentee ballots, a situation that became difficult this year given the large number of absentee ballots being cast due to the COVID virus.
THE CONTESTS
In addition to voting for president, two Senators and a Congressman, Jackson County voters also have several local races of interest:
• State House District 31 — Incumbent Republican Tommy Benton faces Democratic challenger Pete Fuller. The district covers Jackson County. Both candidates live in Jefferson.
• State Senate District 47 — Incumbent Republican Frank Ginn faces Democratic challenger Dawn Johnson. The district covers part of Jackson County. Both candidates live in Madison County.
• State Senate District 50 — An open seat, Republican Bo Hatchett faces Democrat Dee Daley. The district covers part of Jackson County. Hatchett lives in Habersham County while Daley lives in Rabun County.
• Jackson County Commissioner District 1 — Incumbent Republican Jim Hix faces Democratic challenger Jamie Mitcham. Both candidates live in Jefferson.
• Jackson County Commissioner District 3 — Incumbent Republican Chas Hardy faces Democratic challenger Brodriche Jackson. Hardy lives in Commerce and Jackson lives in Maysville.
BY THE NUMBERS
Data for voting in Jackson County through Oct. 25:
• Early in-person voting = 14,061
• Absentee/mail ballots = 5,996
• Overseas ballots = 44
• Outstanding absentee ballots not yet cast = 2,237
• Outstanding overseas ballots = 40
• Absentee ballots canceled when person voted in-person = 1,027
