Some big changes could be on the agenda in 2020 following the results of the Nov. 5 municipal elections across Jackson County.
Three towns — Hoschton, Jefferson and Braselton — saw several incumbents defeated and in Braselton, a December run-off is in the works for another town council seat.
In Commerce, two city board of education incumbents fell to challengers.
While those changes highlighted this year's balloting, incumbents carried the day in Arcade, Maysville, Nicholson and the Jefferson Board of Education. There were no challenged municipal races in Pendergrass or Talmo this year.
A RUNOFF
Among the tightest results, Braselton Town Council incumbent Becky Richardson will face challenger Richard Mayberry in a Dec. 3 runoff election for the town's District 1 seat.
Richardson got 44 percent of the vote while Mayberry got 30 percent and challenger Joy Basham garnered 25 percent.
BIG CHANGES
While the Richardson-Mayberry race is pending, another Braselton council incumbent was defeated by a landslide.
Incumbent Tony Funari lost to challenger Jim Joedecke with Joedecke getting a whopping 81 percent of the vote.
In Hoschton, some big changes loom following the city balloting. With two city council members potentially facing a recall vote in the near future, two other incumbent council members won't be returning following the Nov. 5 voting.
Shantwon Astin and Adam Ledbetter were the top two vote-getters in the city's election, defeating incumbent Mindi Kiewert. Susan Powers didn't run for re-election.
BALANCE SHIFTS
In Jefferson and Commerce, there could be a shift in the balance of power on two boards following the elections.
In Commerce, challenger Knox Smith unseated incumbent BOE member Bill Davis with 62.3 percent of the vote while Kyle Moore ousted incumbent BOE chairman Rodney Gary with 53.7 percent of the vote.
In Jefferson, challenger Clint Roberts defeated incumbent Don Kupis with 56 percent of the vote.
All Commerce City Council incumbents won their re-election bids.
The results for all challenged races are:
JEFFERSON
City Council District 5
Don Kupis (I) - 86
Clint Roberts - 111
School Board District 4
Dana Phillips - 33
Lisa Richmond (I) - 76
COMMERCE
City Council Ward 3
Mark Fitzpatrick (I) - 86
Alicia Vargas - 63
City Council Ward 4
Sam Cotton - 163
Bobby Redmon (I) - 225
City Council Ward 5
Johnny Eubanks (I) - 105
Eric Merrell - 31
School Board District 3
Bill Davis (I) - 55
Knox Smith - 91
School Board District 4
Rodney Gary (I) - 181
Kyle Moore - 210
School Board District 5
Roshuanda Merritt - 65
Paul Sergent (I) - 71
BRASELTON
Town Council District 1
Joy Basham - 49
Richard Mayberry - 58
Becky Richardson (I) - 86
Because no candidate secured 50-percent of the vote, there will be a runoff Dec. 3 for the District 1 race between Richardson and Mayberry.
Town Council District 3
Tony Funari (I) - 46
Jim Joedecke - 207
HOSCHTON
Posts 5 and 6 at-large
Shantwon Astin - 233
Mindi Kiewert (I) - 129
Adam Ledbetter - 236
(The top two vote-getters secured the two seats on the Hoschton City Council.)
MAYSVILLE
Mayor
Richard Presley (I) - 240
Lynn Villyard - 153
City Council Ward 2
Susan Cooley - 57
Junior Hardy (I) - 74
ARCADE
Three at-large city council seats
Cindy Bone (I) - 44
Shane Cox (I) - 38
Marsha Fields - 23
Thomas Hays (I) - 33
(The top three vote-getters secured the three seats in the Arcade City Council race.)
NICHOLSON
Two at-large city council seats
David Michael Barfield (I) - 59
Bobby Crawford - 39
Diane Merriweather - 29
Dillard Lamar Watkins (I) - 81
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.