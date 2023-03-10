The parents of Elijah DeWitt, a Jefferson High School senior and star athlete who was shot and killed killed outside Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville last year, have filed a civil suit in connection with the murder.
Craig and Dawn DeWitt, the surviving parents of Elijah DeWitt, along with attorneys Mike Rafi and Alex Brown of Rafi Law Firm, have announced a civil suit against Sugarloaf Mills, Simon Property Group, Allied Universal and Dave & Buster’s for "failing to provide adequate security."
The lawsuit, filed in the State Court of Gwinnett County, alleges that there had been a substantial history of previous crime on the premises and that the they, “knew of the dangerous and hazardous conditions,” and that said conditions, “were likely to result in injuries and/or death to their invitees, including Elijah.” The lawsuit further alleges that the defendants’ failure to warn of the crime and dangerous activity they knew about but did not tell visitors about, along with their failure to provide adequate and reasonable security measures, led to Elijah’s death on October 5.
“When businesses know that their property is dangerous — either because of crime or other dangerous activity happening there, they have two options: Warn visitors, so they know about the danger and can make an educated decision about whether to go to the property; or if they choose not to warn visitors, then they need to take reasonable safety measures to protect customers who are unaware of the danger. These Defendants did not warn or keep people safe," said Michael Rafi of Rafi Law Firm.
Elijah’s parents hope this lawsuit will hold the defendants responsible for their share of the responsibility for Elijah’s death and prevent another family from going through what they have.
“This is not the dream we had for our son, instead it has become a daily nightmare that we are unable to wake up from," DeWitt's parents said. "We are constantly reminded of the opportunities and moments that were taken away from him and sincerely hope that we can use our voices to help bring about some change that will prevent another family from experiencing this in the future."
“Elijah had his whole life ahead of him," said Alex Brown, attorney with Rafi Law Firm. "He was just beginning his senior year of high school and was set to continue his football career at the next level when his life was cut short on October 5. This incident was entirely preventable and should not have happened. It is our intention to hold the Defendants responsible for this tragedy and obtain justice for Elijah’s family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.