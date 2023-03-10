The parents of Elijah DeWitt, a Jefferson High School senior and star athlete who was shot and killed killed outside Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville last year, have filed a civil suit in connection with the murder.

Craig and Dawn DeWitt, the surviving parents of Elijah DeWitt, along with attorneys Mike Rafi and Alex Brown of Rafi Law Firm, have announced a civil suit against Sugarloaf Mills, Simon Property Group, Allied Universal and Dave & Buster’s for "failing to provide adequate security."

