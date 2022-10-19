Elijah DeWitt was remembered by 1,700-2,000 friends and family who packed the Arena at Jefferson High School for a funeral service on Oct. 12
DeWitt, a JHS senior, was murdered Oct. 5 in Gwinnett County. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting that took DeWitt's life in a parking lot outside a Dave & Busters location at Sugarloaf Mills Mall. The suspects, Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, both of Lawrenceville, were extradited from South Carolina last week and were denied bond by a Gwinnett County judge.
SERVICE HELD
As music played and a slide show of photos panned across a large screen, DeWitt's football teammates filed past his wooden coffin, topped with a spray of white flowers. Wearing their blue uniform jerseys, they took seats in chairs along the Arena's floor, along with family members and others. Also among those sitting on the Arena floor were former teammates of DeWitt from Prince Avenue Christian School where he attended and played ball his junior year.
A banner with a photo of DeWitt and his jersey's #2 hung in the background along the wall.
DeWitt, a standout wide-receiver on the team, had hoped to play college football.
JHS head football coach Travis Noland spoke at the memorial service about DeWitt, saying he was "fearless."
"In 27 years of coaching, I don't know that I've coached a young man with more courage and less fear," he said.
Noland also said DeWitt was grateful for the people around him.
"He had this unbelievable appreciation for everybody that he touched," Noland said.
Delaney DeWitt, Elijah's younger sister, also spoke about her brother, saying he was "a very protective brother."
"He was always my protector my whole life and that meant a lot to me," she said.
She told funny stories about her life with her brother — of how he would walk into her room and flex his muscles then walk out without a a word.
She also referred to the "crazy outfits" he would wear.
"He always had confidence in himself and would wear the crazy outfits because he didn't care what others thought," she said.
Pastor Jeff Williams called on the community to support the DeWitt family, saying Elijah was "warrior" who was loyal and fearless, but also quiet and gentle.
"He lived life to the fullest," Williams said.
Pastor Nick Dalton exhorted the crowd to "be the light" in a dark world.
As the memorial service closed, the Arena lights were dimmed and the crowd stood with lighted cell phones raised.
The small lights reflected off the windows of the large Arena like twinkling stars as the song, "Go Light Your World," was sung: "Cause we are a family whose hearts are blazing, So let's raise our candles and light up the sky."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.