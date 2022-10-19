Elijah DeWitt was remembered by 1,700-2,000 friends and family who packed the Arena at Jefferson High School for a funeral service on Oct. 12

DeWitt, a JHS senior, was murdered Oct. 5 in Gwinnett County. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting that took DeWitt's life in a parking lot outside a Dave & Busters location at Sugarloaf Mills Mall. The suspects, Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, both of Lawrenceville, were extradited from South Carolina last week and were denied bond by a Gwinnett County judge.

