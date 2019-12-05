The Commerce City Council will get recommendations about pay for its employees before its voting meeting Dec. 16.
Evergreen Solutions was hired to study the city’s pay and benefit levels. City manager James Wascher said the report has been completed and meetings with employees are being scheduled.
Once those are done, the report will be released to the council and public, Wascher said. He said he hopes to be through with employee meetings by the end of the week.
He told the city council at its work session Dec. 2 the city “might be a little bit under” area salary levels in some areas, but the city is “competitive” with its benefits.
The city paid about $22,000 to $23,000 for the study. The company first gathered information from employees and compared that with “peer” cities in the area.
He said the company has “some recommendations” for the city.
ZONING ITEMS
The council also will consider several zoning items at its Dec. 16 meeting.
A rezoning of about 98 acres of the James Bouchard farm has been recommended for industrial zoning and annexation into the city.
A portion of the Bouchard farm that is largely adjacent to Interstate 85 was annexed and re-zoned several months ago.
The current proposal has a number of conditions to go with it. Council members asked several questions about the site, including a “reasonable” amount of space for a buffer. The planning commission recommended an 80-foot vegetative buffer for any property in the city that is adjacent to the re-zoned land.
Council members asked if there is enough time before its Dec. 16 meeting to gather the information it requested. Some council members asked if the proposal should be tabled while the information is gathered.
Mayor Clark Hill said the buffer should be “reasonable” and be enough to keep residential land “protected.”
However, he also said any property within about half a mile of I-85 from “the South Carolina border to Gwinnett County” is likely to be an eventual target for development.
Council members also asked about the buffer for the Twin Lakes subdivision, which also is being developed in the area.
Council member Bobby Redmon said the Bouchard property is the first proposal, but not the last, for development in the area.
“We just need to make sure we get this right,” he said.
Another zoning issue was the right-of-way for the Bana Road, which is the entrance to a proposed 600-acre project by Rooker Development that is on the Maysville side of I-85.
Wascher said the county has agreed to deed that right-of-way for the road to the city, but the paperwork has not been sent.
He said once the paperwork is in, the city can issue an RFP to see if developers want to build the proposed road. He said Rooker is the only developer he expects for the project because that company has the land and the development plan.
Wascher also said he expects the road to be built in phases because the development will require “several” crossings of it. One of those crossings would be large and expensive, he implied.
Redmon said the quality of the built road should be carefully checked before the city accepts it. Wascher said typically the city requires a developer to certify the road compaction and provide a signed engineer’s statement about it. Hill said a road bond would help ensure that quality.
TWIN LAKES
Council members also agreed on a series of conditions that would provide for the rezoning of the Twin Lakes land from A-R to R-1 residential.
Because the subdivision was approved more than five years ago, developers would be required to go through the permitting process for soil and water conservation again.
Additional greenspace to meet the city requirement of 20 percent of the development and three- to five-house plans for the subdivision also are expect to be added.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Dec. 12, the council:
•will be asked to approve a re-zoning on Mt. Olive Rd. from A-R to R-1 residential. It would then match a parcel with which it will be combined and will be the entry for the subdivision that was approved in May.
•will be asked to agree to change a zoning on Ila Rd. from mixed commercial and residential to commercial. An equipment rental business is expected to be operated on the property.
•will hear a request for a variance in Oconee Pointe that the planning commission recommended be denied. Wascher said the city’s ordinance requires that any outbuildings be put on the rear of the property, behind the line of the house. Jordan Shoemaker, planning and zoning administrator, said three exceptions are known about in the subdivision.
•will be asked to approve changes in the International Building Codes for 2018. Wascher said the city adopted the IBC in 2012 and this is an update. The city may choose to follow its own code, Wascher said, but that would be a complicated process.
•will be asked to approve an ordinance to allow right-of-way access to small cell and other infrastructure for 3-percent of the revenue or $5,000 per mile annual fee. Wascher said the 3-percent fee is what would be a franchise fee.
•will be asked to approve various alcoholic beverage licenses for 24 businesses in the city
•will be asked to elect Kevin Dean as fire chief for another four-year term.
•will be asked to appoint Shonda Jones and Caleb Jordan to three-year terms on the city’s recreation board.
