An innovative new school has opened its doors in Jackson County.
The Empower College and Career Center celebrated its inaugural first day of school July 30, serving 1,500 students from East Jackson Comprehensive and Jackson County high schools. Empower, or EC3, is housed in the former Jackson County Comprehensive High School, which relocated to West Jackson this year.
The new college and career program is the culmination of several years of work between local education, business and Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce leaders.
“There was a movement to understand that the community needed to do something more to prepare the future workforce, not only for Jackson County but the surrounding region and to do a better job of meeting our students’ needs,” said John Uesseler, CEO of the Empower Center.
He was brought on shortly after the EC3 board secured a $3 million grant from the Technical College System of Georgia.
“We knew it was going to be here at the old Jackson County (Comprehensive) High School, but what’s it going to look like,” said Uesseler.
A major component of the program is to ensure students find their passion and learn what careers and opportunities are available to them in Jackson County.
“We want (students) to find those things to do what they love,” said Uesseler. “We don’t want them to go to work a day in their life. We want them to find their passion.”
A diversity of pathways are offered on campus, including advanced technology and engineering, supply chain management and logistics, agriculture (from vet/animal science to horticulture and ag mechanics), film and television, entrepreneurship, teaching as a profession, architectural drawing and engineering drawing and design, computer science, construction trade and healthcare.
Faith Hatcher, a senior at EJCHS and student in the healthcare pathway, said the program is helping her advance into her future career. She plans to attend Georgia College after graduating and hopes to become a neonatal nurse.
“I love kids. I’ve always loved kids. For a long time, I thought I wanted to be a teacher,” Hatcher said, noting several of her family members are teachers. “…But ever since I was 3, I’ve been fascinated with the medical field.”
Hatcher said that something really solidified that was seeing the nurses during her own fight with cancer.
“And I knew: I wanted to be that,” said Hatcher. “I wanted to be that for somebody else.”
Hatcher said EC3 is helping her reach that goal by giving her more hands-on experience.
“This is not a regular classroom at all,” she said while looking around the healthcare classroom, which is setup as a miniature medical office from waiting rooms, to exam spaces to a mock pharmacy. “…It makes it more fun. Makes it feel real.”
One of her teachers, Whitney Canup Hardigree echoed that, highlighting the hands-on experience that students get to have at EC3.
“When I bring (students) in here, their eyes just light up,” she said. “They are visibly excited. It’s great.”
Hardigree started her education career at EJCHS and said she really enjoyed working at the school, but noted EC3 allows for more opportunities for students.
“There are more opportunities here because the county could kind of combine those resources, too, instead of having to split it between the two schools,” said Hardigree.
Hardigree teaches introduction to healthcare, pharmacy tech, phlebotomy tech and allied health and medicine. The healthcare department consists of five members with other specialties in sports medicine, exercise physiology, essentials of healthcare, surgical tech and biotechnology.
“We have so many different healthcare professionals with different backgrounds, so it’s really nice to be able to bounce ideas off of each other and support each other,” she said.
The program also helps students standout in their professional fields with a number of credential offerings.
“Now, if you want to go to nursing school or you want to go to medical school, you have to have a leg up,” said Hardigree. “You’ve got to stand out from the crowd and those credentials will help you do that.”
EC3 has a partnership with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, which recently donated $75,000 to the program, along with equipment and supplies. Empower is also working with the medical center to get students in the hospital’s facilities for shadowing and clinical hours as COVID-19 restrictions allow.
That business partnership is a major tenet of EC3, Uesseler said.
“Empower isn’t just an educational initiative. It’s not just a school system initiative,” he noted. “It is truly a community-based educational partnership through business and industry.”
The major focus of the program is to provide students with the skills and knowledge for their post-secondary goals, whether that’s a four-year college, a technical college, the military, an apprenticeship or going straight into the workforce. But the program is also aimed at providing local industries with a solid labor pool.
“We want our young people to understand what all these opportunities are so that when they go off and get whatever training, whatever post-secondary education they’re going to get, that they’ll want to come back here and raise their families and work here…,” Uesseler said.
In addition to the pathways, the campus offers dual enrollment at the University of North Georgia and Lanier Technical College, along with work based-learning programs. Two library-funded Pre-K classes and a special needs preschool class are also housed on campus. Foothills Charter School and Jackson Connect are also located in the facility.
Uesseler said he hopes the campus can expand to include programs for the community, including weekend programs; continuing education and diploma/certificate offerings; and traditional four-year classes in the evenings. He also hopes they’ll be able to expand the “pathways” for high school students.
“As (the community’s) needs change, we need to be able to change and offer programs that help,” he said.
Learn more about the Empower Center at https://www.empowerc3.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.