The renewal of a sales tax for education facilities passed in Jackson County on March 16.
The vote was 1,252 in favor to 215 opposed to the education special local option sales tax (ESPLOST).
The overall turnout was a low 2.7%.
The three local school systems — Jackson County, Commerce City and Jefferson City — plan to use the funds to build or expand facilities for growth, buses and technology needs.
